Albuquerque, Bernalillo Co., Water Authority to promote pay equality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, and their joint water authority say they will promote gender pay equality by giving a 5% contract preference to businesses that pay men and women equitably.

A statement released Thursday said the preference being offered by the city, the county, and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority means that a company’s bid amount will be considered 5% lower if equal pay is verified within the company.

According to the statement, agencies in the three governments will implement the change starting Monday, and that a company’s pay equity reporting from is valid for one year.

