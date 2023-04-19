NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 14 global space start-up companies, including one based in New Mexico, have been selected by Amazon Web Services for the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator program. Participants receive business development and strategy support, AWS training, mentoring, promotional credit for AWS, and support to build and scale their programs worldwide. AWS said the purpose of the program is to create sustainable solutions for space operations as well as operations that could create positive sustainability and climate goals on Earth as well.

12 of the 14 programs selected are based in the United States and the other two are based in Austria and France. Space Kinectic, a company based in Albuquerque, was one of the companies selected. According to a news release, the company focuses on using solar energy for space travel.

The program begins in May and ends on July 19 with the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator demo day which will provide the companies the chance to showcase their solutions.