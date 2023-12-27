ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an animal rescue, tucked away in Albuquerque’s north valley, dedicated to providing homes for llamas. It’s also a place where the public can learn about the woolly creatures.

“They’re very curious and I think they reflect your mood. They kind of meet you where you’re at,” said Lynda Liptak, who created Llamas del Sol 15 years ago. The nonprofit is based in the North Valley and their goal is to rescue llamas in need of a better home.

“Right now, about 6 of them are in the process of being adopted and there are another 7 to 8 that are needing to be adopted. They’ll be ready in the spring or summer because they’re young and some of them are nursing still,” Liptak explained.

The rescue currently has more than 20 llamas in its care from all around Colorado and New Mexico. “Some people just fall on hard times, and they get ill or elderly and they need their llamas picked up,” said Liptak.

Not only do they adopt out some of their llamas, but they also look for people to foster. Liptak mentioned, “We can foster out llamas and we appreciate people who can help us with that. There’s also a remote foster.” Remote, meaning people can sponsor a llama living at the farm.

Between feed, vet visits and other needs, Liptak said bills add up. The rescue is largely run on donations. People can also support them by signing up for one of the rescue’s meet and greets, a chance to get up close and learn about llamas. They also offer treks, which lets visitors take a llama on a hike nearby. “We offer that so we can educate the public and it helps raise funds for the rescue,” said Liptak.

Liptak hopes her services will also educate visitors on some common misconceptions. She added, “I think they need advocacy because often they’re misunderstood about the spitting, and they have bad behavior, but they really don’t. They naturally are very sweet and gentle.”