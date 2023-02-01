ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The company behind the ‘Breezy One,’ robot, used to disinfect The Pit at the University of New Mexico is unveiling its newest robot. The newest robot is ‘Breezy Blue,’ a disinfecting robot created by the Albuquerque-based company, “Build With Robots.”

The robot is basically a smaller version of the one used at The Pit. It uses a hydrogen peroxide mixture to clean small spaces such as an ambulance, school bus or classroom. The ‘Breezy Blue’ robot costs about $2,500.