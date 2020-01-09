Albuquerque-based company sends 2 additional air tankers to fight Australia wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday the CEO of 10 Tanker Air Carrier announced that two Very Large Air Tankers will be sent to fight the wildfires in Australia. The two tankers will join Tanker 911 which has been in Australia since early November.

“Australia is battling fires on a scale that is, in my experience, without precedent and calling 10 Tanker for two additional aircraft suggests just how horrendous the situation is,” said CEO John Gould in a statement. “We have sent a single air tanker to Australia in the past to help combat fires, but to call on three makes clear the urgency of their need. We are glad to be able to help.”

Based out of the Albuquerque International Sunport, 10 Tanker operates four DC-10 VLATS that re under contract for the United States Forest Service during fire season in North America however, they can be deployed worldwide to fight fires. According to 10 Tanker, each DC-10 airliner can carry around 9,500 gallons of water or fire retardant.

Every year, 10 Tanker aircraft drop millions of gallons of retardant as they contain fires in the United States.