Albuquerque band causes controversy in Nob Hill with vulgar flyer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque band caused a stir at Summerfest in Nob Hill on Saturday. They weren’t performing, but the flyers they posted along Central turned a lot of heads and upset some people.

During Summerfest, many people came across a flyer attached to the poles and trees along Central. An Albuquerque-based glam rock band, whose name KRQE News 13 won’t mention, is behind the flyer.

They believed Summerfest would be the perfect place to advertise their upcoming show at the Launchpad, but what they didn’t foresee was the backlash. The flyer features anti-Trump references, sex acts, and graphic language.

“I know it seems offensive at first, but it’s more about love than hate,” says Collin, a member of the band.

The band has been called out for their bold flyers before. Back in 2012, they put up posters on UNM that had people concerned. Collin says the images on the most recent flyers are being misconstrued.

“There’s not really a sexual act happening on the flyer. As far as you can tell, it’s just somebody giving somebody a friendly back rub,” says Collin.

Even though the band’s flyers have been removed since this weekend, the city’s Planning & Zoning Department says it’s illegal to post any type of advertisement on city property.

“The weed and litter ordinance is a criminal ordinance, so arguably you could end up in front of a judge if you’ve been caught posting where you’re not supposed to post,” says Brennon Williams with Planning & Zoning.

As far as a message to anyone who was offended by the flyer, Collin doesn’t have much to say. “If anyone took offense, that’s too bad,” he says. The band encourages anyone who is offended by the flyer to come to their show to better understand their message.

The city often sends out crews to clean up any advertisements people have posted on city property. They say if they catch people posting things, they will most likely ask them to take it down rather than fining them.