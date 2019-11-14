Albuquerque Balloon Museum searching for year-round volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum is asking for your help and all they need is your time.

The city is looking for at least 50 year-round volunteers to handle a variety of tasks including greeting visitors, helping at the museum shop and educating the public. It even comes with the perk of getting priority position selection during Balloon Fiesta.

The museum says it simply needs people who like to teach.

“We’re looking for people who love children, who have a passion for ballooning and for science, and arts and also education,” volunteer coordinator Katie Farmin said.

Training is provided to every new volunteer, but you must complete an application and clear a background check. If you’re interested, click here.