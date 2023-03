ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum will be closed temporarily for construction. Beginning March 20, the museum will close and construction on a new roof will begin, scheduled through May 15.

During construction on the $1.5 million project, all front entrances to the museum will be blocked. The museum will reopen to the public on May 16, with two new exhibits available.