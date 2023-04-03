ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, visitors have had the option to camp near the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta through the popular RV lots and the more recent ‘glamping’ options. But they haven’t had an opportunity quite like this.

The organizers of the world famous event are now set to offer a new pre-set up tent camping option for visitors this year. They’re calling it “Camp 505.”

Here’s what you’ll get: A three-night stay, a pre-set up tent, camping equipment (sleeping bags, etc.), Balloon Fiesta admission, parking, access to portable toilets, two refillable water bottles, and access to water and an onsite commissary. The experience also includes 24-hour security and access to a shared fire pit and games.

The Camp 505 experience is priced at $800 for two guests. The camp is located about 800 yards from the closes gate at the Balloon Fiesta.

Afterwards, you can keep the camping gear or let the Balloon Fiesta donate it to an organization working with the homeless. Camp 505 is being billed as the more affordable option to the Balloon Fiesta ‘Glamping’ experience.

Starting at $1,600 for a three-night stay, the glamping experience offers safari tent accommodations, a heater and refrigerator, and other, more luxurious, accommodations compared to Camp 505.

Reservation tickets for both camping options go on sale April 7 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time. You can learn more and find tickets on the Balloon Fiesta website.