ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of small businesses got to show off their goods at a “Lovely Little Pop Up Shop” Sunday. Delectable Baking Company hosted about 30 vendors at the shop.

Guests were able to pick up a snack from a food truck or some handmade crafts. Whether it was a new pair of earrings or self-care items, the event was centered on buying local.

This was the third time Delectable Baking has tested this kind of event. They hope to do more in the future.