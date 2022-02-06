ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of small businesses got to show off their goods at a “Lovely Little Pop Up Shop” Sunday. Delectable Baking Company hosted about 30 vendors at the shop.
Guests were able to pick up a snack from a food truck or some handmade crafts. Whether it was a new pair of earrings or self-care items, the event was centered on buying local.
This was the third time Delectable Baking has tested this kind of event. They hope to do more in the future.