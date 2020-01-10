Albuquerque bakery owners to be featured in major advertisement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parts of Albuquerque have become famous over the years for being featured on TV and movies across the globe. But now, a local business is getting recognition in an advertisement soon to be shown worldwide.

Golden Crown Panaderia was one of five bakeries selected to be featured in a new spot for Dawn Foods. The advertisement highlights the work bakers do each morning, especially the father-son tandem of Pratt and Christopher Morales.

The pair say they are honored to be featured and are also honored they get to show off their home state.

“The hope is it’ll be a nice exposure to New Mexico. How beautiful New Mexico is, how down to earth it is, and I think people are looking for something like that,” Pratt Morales said.

The commercial will be dubbed into several languages. Images of the Morales family will also be featured at tradeshows and on the Dawn Foods website.