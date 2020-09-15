Albuquerque bakery opens first storefront as business booms during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One metro bakery says business is booming even during the pandemic. So much so, they’ve been able to open their first storefront. A high school baking contest first helped Amanda Jones’ dreams take rise.

“I won first place and I think it was in that moment that I was like, I could potentially have a future with this,” said Amanda Jones, the owner of A Heavenly Taste Cakery. “I’ve always loved baking in the kitchen with my mom.”

Over the years, she started making cakes for friends and coworkers on the side. She says demand quickly grew and she set up a Facebook page for orders.

It just became something I never imagined,” said Jones. “Orders just started coming in and I just got super busy over the years, so 10 years later, I finally opened my own bakery.”

This week, A Heavenly Taste Cakery opened its first location. In a time where so many businesses have closed during the pandemic, Jones says she’s blessed to be able to open one.

“When the whole closure happened, I think those were some of my busiest times,” said Jones. “Those three months, I probably doubled, if not tripled in sales.”

She started the pandemic, operating the bakery out of her home. She did a lot of curbside pick-ups, cupcake kits and to-go boxes for birthday parades.

“I think people were just getting real creative and they thought of me, which is awesome,” said Jones. “Then the whole Black Lives Matter and supporting local and being a woman, I think everything, I just fell in all those categories.”

She says the stars aligned and she was able to move into her perfect spot in the El Vado pods near Old Town. While it can be nerve-wracking to start a business in the middle of a pandemic, she says it’s been a sweet surprise to see the community’s support.

“It was hard to go forward but I’m just blessed and I’m glad that I did it,” said Jones. “Everything kind of just fell into place.”

A Heavenly Taste Cakery is located at the El Vado food pods on Central. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.