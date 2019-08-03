Albuquerque baker gets national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She’s a well-known Albuquerque baker, and now the owner of Q’s Cakes is getting national recognition.

Queneesha Meyers has been a baker in Albuquerque for many years, and now people around the country know the name Q’s Cakes. She’s currently featured in a Food Network commercial.

“We’re on Food Network’s website for 50 States of Cakes for New Mexico, but for our red velvet cheesecake,” Meyers said.

But that’s not all. Facebook has also taken a liking to the baker and her booming business.

“We were on billboards and bus terminals here in New Mexico, but then they also did a commercial for us that ran on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube,” Meyers said.

The billboard was then showcased in DC during their business week, and on top of all that, an ad was featured in the Wall Street Journal. Meyer’s says it’s been overwhelming.

“I love it, you know it’s one of those things where you want stuff like that to happen, but you don’t know when, you don’t know how, and so I’m just grateful and blessed,” she said.

She says all the buzz is keeping her business thriving.

“There are some weekends where we literally sell out everything and we have to close early. This weekend is one of our busier weekends, we’re completely booked,” Meyers said.

It’s not just cakes that Meyers is being celebrated for, but her community outreach. She holds an annual drive to help homeless women in the Albuquerque area.