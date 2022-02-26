ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico family is celebrating their newborn baby girl. But it’s when the baby was born that’s also getting a lot of attention. The number two has a whole new meaning for Matthew and Elyse Gray after their baby girl, Lorna, decided to arrive 12 days late, on her own special time.

“Ended up coming in on 2/2/22,” said Elyse, Lorna’s mom. Wait, it gets better.

“The nurse who timed it and told us she was born at 2:22,” said Matthew, Lorna’s dad.

Lorna was born on Tuesday, 2/2/2022 at 2:22 p.m. It made the Grays do a double-take.

“I thought she was messing with us. I looked at her and was like ‘no, you fudged it…You gave us a minute or two,’ and she was like ‘no, I promise, it was at 2:22.'” said Matthew. “It was a miracle that it ended up right at that time.”

“It seemed lucky enough, just the day, but down to the minute – I never would’ve considered it,” said Elyse.

The news spread quickly in the hospital. “Nurses came in just to check on things, just to see her for a second….she was the famous baby there for a day,” said Matthew.

“Everybody else keeps saying, ‘that’s going to be a lucky baby,’ or ‘you need to play the lottery,’ that sort of thing,” said Elyse. Lorna is also the Gray’s second child and is already getting two thumbs up from her three-year-old older brother.

The Grays said they are still processing it all and it will take a couple more days to learn what the number two and Lorna’s special arrival means to their family. “We’re always going to associate that with her now…she might have a prophecy to fulfill in her future now,” said Matthew. “She’s pretty awesome so far.” Matthew and Elyse said they both are also the second children in their family.