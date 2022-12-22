ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) Chief Harold Medina said he’s taking steps to address the rise in officer-involved shootings.

Chief Medina said APD is working with the Justice Department on updating a policy, and the changes are in the final stages of approval.

APD’s Academy is also finalizing training to clarify the different types of force, along with when and how they can be used.

Right now, APD’s executive staff and the City Attorney’s Office are reviewing 18 police shootings.