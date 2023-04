ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead in an apparent homicide, authorities reported. A deadly shooting occurred on Saturday.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, a shooting took place in the 2900 block of Carlisle Boulevard NE. One person was found dead. Another person was detained.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the matter. No other information has been released as of 6:20 p.m.