Albuquerque attorney pleads guilty to DWI

Robert Gorence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high profile Albuquerque attorney has pleaded guilty to DWI.

Robert Gorence was pulled over in March on I-40 near Sixth Street after an officer saw him swerving and driving below the speed limit. The officer says his breath test showed he was above the legal limit.

Gorence is a former federal prosecutor and now a private attorney.

Court records show he pleaded guilty last week to a DWI first offense and was ordered to complete a first offender program. He will not serve jail time.

