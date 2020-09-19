Albuquerque attorney, friend speaks out on death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a deep love for New Mexico. KRQE News 13 hears from her dear friend, an Albuquerque attorney who would take Justice Ginsburg to one of her favorite places, the Santa Fe Opera.

“I think it’s so important for New Mexicans, all New Mexicans to know…how deeply Justice Ginsberg loved our state,” said Albuquerque Attorney Roberta Cooper Ramo.

New Mexico was a favorite summer getaway for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You could find Ramo seated next to the Justice at the Opera and other local events. “In fact a few weeks ago she sent me an email, ‘Roberta you have to report to me on how my New Mexico skies are,’ and, of course, what I know now is she is in our New Mexico skies,” Cooper Ramo said.

Cooper Ramo, an Albuquerque attorney and first female president of the American Bar Association met Justice Ginsburg many years ago at a legal event and they had been friends since.

“I actually took her seat on the American Council of Law Institute…so we talked often. I never thought of hanging out with her. I used to tease her and it was true, every time she called my office I stood up. She was a towering intellect and she wasn’t a great person for small talk,” said Cooper Ramo.

Cooper Ramo said Justice Ginsburg wanted to know all about the people she came across. “She loved our state. She loved the skies, she loved the culture. She loved the people. She loved everything about it.”

She says Justice Ginsburg got a warm ‘abrazo’ from New Mexico last time she was at the Opera. “The entire opera, all the people, 2,000 people rose to their feet and started applauding and cheering for her… it made me weep and it makes me weep now,” Cooper Ramo said.

