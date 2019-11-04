Live Now
Albuquerque attorney facing charges after second DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent attorney is facing DWI charges for the second time this year.

David Serna was arrested in January for driving drunk. Those charges were eventually dropped because of a delay in administering his breath test.

Over the weekend, police responded to a crash involving Serna in northwest Albuquerque. He then failed a field sobriety test and blew more than double the legal limit.

In court Monday, Judge Sandra Engel released him from custody with conditions.

“I am not finding that you are any kind of flight risk, so there is no bond that is necessary. You will be reporting to pretrial services. They’ll be testing you for drugs and alcohol…You have to have an ignition interlock on any vehicle you drive,” Judge Sandra Engel said.

Serna’s attorney indicated that they are already in discussions for a plea agreement with the state, which will be discussed at a later time.

