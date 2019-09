ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque attorney has been disbarred for spending a client’s money.

The state Supreme Court ruled this week that Jennie Deden Behles violated attorney professional conduct by pretending she was holding nearly $20,000 in a trust. Rules require attorney’s to keep client’s money separate from their own.

The ruling says this was the second time Behles was disciplined for misusing client trust accounts and she refused to acknowledge wrongdoing.