Albuquerque attorney appointed to replace deceased state lawmaker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque attorney and educator was appointed to the State Legislature to finish out the term of the late Bill Pratt.

Rep. Pratt, who served District 27 in Northeast Albuquerque, died on Christmas at the age of 84. He was appointed in 2018 to replace longtime lawmaker Larry Larranaga.

Tuesday, Bernalillo County Commissioners swore in Marian Matthews to finish out the last year of the term. Matthews is a University of New Mexico alum who has worked as a prosecutor, an instructor at CNM, and a Director for PB&J Family Services.