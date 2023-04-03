ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With work continuing on a major terminal renovation project, the future of the Albuquerque Sunport could include a new slate of food and drink offerings. The Sunport is now asking for prospective vendors to apply for a revamped airport concessions program.

The Albuquerque Sunport is in the middle of a multi-year renovation project that includes a overhauled TSA passenger screening area, behind the scenes mechanical upgrades and new food and retail areas for passengers after security. Crews work started in November 2022 and are hoping to complete major construction in later 2024.

Ahead of the terminal project’s completion, the Sunport has now published a “request for proposals” (RFP) for changes to the food and drink program. Calling it a “once-in-a-generation” chance for local businesses to help shape the direction of the Sunport, the city is now asking businesses to submit their ideas for food and drink service.

“A key component of [the project] is making local brands a part of our reimagined Sunport to showcase the very best products the Land of Enchantment has to offer,” said Richard McCurley, the City of Albuquerque’s Director of Aviation. “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with vendors and provide world-class dining and shopping offerings to residents and visitors alike.”

Notably, the new RFP only targets food and drink concessions. The Sunport expects to publish an RFP for retail offerings in the summer.

The food and drink concessions RFP is open for the next three months, closing on June 30, 2023. For more details about the RFP process, visit this link.