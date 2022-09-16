ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking for public input as it sets its goals for the future. There will be a series of forums in the coming weeks to gather recommendations that will be passed to the city council by the Indicators Progress Commission.

The first is September 22 at the Central Unser Library at 6 p.m. Another will be held October 1 at the International District Library at 10:30 a.m. and a Zoom meeting will be held on October 4. Digital comments will also be taken until October 7.