ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuqerque’s artist community came together Thursday night to help one of their own through a tough time. Three weeks ago, local artist Josh Patterson experienced a seizure and a fall that left him with severe complications and a long recovery ahead.

His fellow artists say they know how hard it is to make ends meet even under normal circumstances. To help Josh, they organized a fundraiser at Canvas Artistry downtown. “I think a lot of times when you just go go go, you don’t look around. And for me the past couple of weeks, I’ve had the only option of looking around and to see the community support has been one of the most humbling things I think I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said Patterson.

The event also featured local DJ’s, vendors, and an art raffle.