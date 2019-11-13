Albuquerque artist making custom portraits ahead of the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque artist says his rare talent is the perfect solution for your holiday portraits. He’s getting noticed for helping families creatively capture their loved ones, pets and even their cars.

Hannibal Sanchez has been an artist his entire life, but it wasn’t until this past year that he found his calling: portraits. Since posting his work on Facebook and in Buy-Sell-Trade groups, he says people are asking for art on everyone from celebrities to their spouses and kids.

“I’ve always drawn my whole life since I was a little kid but this year is when I just started really putting my all into it. I noticed I was making them look pretty close to the actual person so I kept going with it and it’s pretty much been my therapy,” said Sanchez. “I realized portraits would be pretty good for the holidays and so far, they have been. I’ve been actually getting a lot of customers that are wanting a wedding picture, a family photo, a daughter, a girlfriend.”

Sanchez first started drawing celebrities like Britney Spears and after fine-tuning his skills, he realized he could closely replicate family photos, weddings and even pets, while adding his own artistic flair. He says the opportunity to use his work to bring joy to others is the most rewarding part of this holiday season.

“The best part is when I give them the portrait and how happy they get,” said Sanchez. “I was just so happy that I was able to bring happiness to someone just from my hand, my own art.”

Sanchez says the custom portraits are 8×10 and cost $30. For portrait requests and to contact Sanchez on Facebook, click here.