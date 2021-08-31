Albuquerque art installation wants community to share their COVID stories

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art installation debuted Tuesday in Civic Plaza dedicated to stories of the pandemic. Lost and Found shares stories and photos of things lost or found since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

The city says the project was inspired by prayer flags found in many cultures. “The flags are made of paper, demonstrating that we are all transient. Paper is a transient material, and the transient nature of life,” Deputy of Arts and Culture Hakim Bellamy said.

The installation features more than 500 black and white flags designed by local artists. Those behind the art say the flags represent everything from types of loss to hope and victories.

Members of the community can share their own stories too. From Sept. 1-14, attendants with the installation will collect stories or photos that they plan to use with a related video project. They will also transcribe spoken stories and record videos in person on Sept 4,5,11, and 12. Prerecorded messages can be sent to lostandfound@cabq.gov.