Albuquerque area firefighters raise funds for ‘Fill the Boot’ event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual “Fill the Boot” event is going virtual this year. Albuquerque area firefighters are raising money for families affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other types of neuromuscular diseases.

The money is used to help fund research, support programs, and send the kids to summer camp. In 2019, local firefighers raised nearly $63,000.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s campaign will be virtual. As of August 27, firefighters have raised $883 towards their goal of $100,000. To make a donation, visit the Fill the Boot website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss