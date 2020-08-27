Albuquerque area firefighters raise funds for ‘Fill the Boot’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual “Fill the Boot” event is going virtual this year. Albuquerque area firefighters are raising money for families affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other types of neuromuscular diseases.

The money is used to help fund research, support programs, and send the kids to summer camp. In 2019, local firefighers raised nearly $63,000.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s campaign will be virtual. As of August 27, firefighters have raised $883 towards their goal of $100,000. To make a donation, visit the Fill the Boot website.