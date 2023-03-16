ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair is taking place this weekend. From rare books and historic maps to vintage photos, old postcards, and beautiful leather tooled bindings this event will leave you speechless with some of the items you’ll see firsthand.

Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair 2023, will take place at Sid Cutter Pilots Pavilion and Balloon Fiesta park. Starting Friday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be $7 Friday, and $2 Saturday. There is a $2 off coupon is on their website. There will be a Food truck on Saturday, Rosey’s New Mexico Grill.