Albuquerque announces partnership with Chihuahua, Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The cities of Albuquerque and Chihuahua, Mexico are partnering to help each other grow.

“This new Commission will create trade and culture connections between us and our sister city Chihuahua, Mexico,” said Mayor Keller. “When you’re in Chihuahua, you can feel how much we share from the high desert landscapes to green chile, along with so much of the history and culture. We are taking the responsibility to step up and demonstrate that cities can help lead the way toward inter-border collaboration. Together, we will work towards strengthening economic development, tourism and culture, public safety, and education.”

The Albuquerque-Chihuahua Commission establishes a framework for the sister cities to develop programs for common needs.

It promotes cooperation in the areas of economic development, tourism and cultural exchange, public safety, and education.