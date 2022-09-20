ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has declared a day of citywide cleanup to happen each year just before visitors descend on the city for Balloon Fiesta. Monday night the city proclaimed the last Saturday of each September “Imagine ABQ Day.”

The initiative organized by Albuquerque Fire Rescue and other community partners encourages members of the public to clean up trash and weeds in their neighborhoods. AFR will provide supplies, including trash bags and gloves. This year, the cleanup will be Saturday, September 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are asking people to start in their neighborhood and work their way out of the block. For more information, visit Imagine ABQ’s website.