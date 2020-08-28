Albuquerque Animal Welfare using pandemic precautions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare has new pandemic precautions to make it safer for the public to adopt an animal. Managers worry people may still be leery of going into facilities and adopting a pet, so the shelter now has a virtual sign-up process.

This allows people to choose a time to come in when no one else is around. People will also get their temperature checked at the door.

To sign up for the virtual line, you must go to your desired shelter location and scan the QR code on the adoption lobby door with your smartphone. If you don’t have a smartphone, call the number on the door to add your name to the virtual line.

The shelter will respond by texting you your place in the virtual line as well as an estimated wait time. Visitors are asked to please not stand in a physical line after signing up as you will be helped in the order that you are virtually signed up.

“This virtual line allows you to get notices of what number you are in line, how much time before you’re seen. So, if the time is longer than an hour, you have the time to go run your errands,” said Carolyn Ortega with Albuquerque Animal Welfare.

The shelter is also providing the elderly and people with compromised immune systems early hours at the Eastside Shelter on Wednesdays. The shelter is taking appointments online for those community members. For more information on the Animal Welfare Department’s COVID-19 service changes, visit CABQ.gov.

