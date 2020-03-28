Albuquerque Animal Welfare seeks donations for homeless pets in care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare is asking the public to donate to homeless pets in their facilities.

Albuquerque residents have already stepped up in a big during the pandemic by adopting or fostering homeless dogs and cats. However, there are still hundreds of pets in the shelters or foster care.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare has a wish list for cats and dogs in their care. On their wish list is:

Small cat toys

Treats

Beds

Brushes

Wand toys

Scratchers

Dog enrichment toys

Collars

Harnesses

Peanut butter

Kong toys

They are also seeking donations of crates and exercise pens to use in foster homes. People can drop off donations at the Animal Welfare Department Eastside and Westside Shelter intake doors. For drop-off locations, visit www.cabq.gov/pets.

Members of the public can also order goodies through the “Wish List for Albuquerque Shelter Animals at https://amzn.com/w/5S9A193E58F0.

