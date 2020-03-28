Albuquerque Animal Welfare seeks donations for homeless pets in care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare is asking the public to donate to homeless pets in their facilities.
Albuquerque residents have already stepped up in a big during the pandemic by adopting or fostering homeless dogs and cats. However, there are still hundreds of pets in the shelters or foster care.
Albuquerque Animal Welfare has a wish list for cats and dogs in their care. On their wish list is:
- Small cat toys
- Treats
- Beds
- Brushes
- Wand toys
- Scratchers
- Dog enrichment toys
- Collars
- Harnesses
- Peanut butter
- Kong toys
They are also seeking donations of crates and exercise pens to use in foster homes. People can drop off donations at the Animal Welfare Department Eastside and Westside Shelter intake doors. For drop-off locations, visit www.cabq.gov/pets.
Members of the public can also order goodies through the “Wish List for Albuquerque Shelter Animals at https://amzn.com/w/5S9A193E58F0.
Related Coverage
- Albuquerque Animal Welfare need fosters during coronavirus pandemic
- Albuquerque Animal Welfare reports surge in pet adoptions, fosters