Albuquerque Animal Welfare seeking information about abused dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is looking for information about who is responsible for abusing a dog and mutilating its ears.

On July 30, officers picked up a black and tan Dachshund, pit-bull mix near Unser and McMahon. On top of the lacerated ears, the pup also had a swollen hind leg and bloodshot eyes. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

