Albuquerque Animal Welfare reports surge in pet adoptions, fosters

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department reports good news regarding animal adoptions.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus and a surge in homeless pets, the shelter has received unbelievable support. The department posted a photo of dozens of empty kennels.

The current shelter population shows pets in care and over 400 pets in foster care.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞