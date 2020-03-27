Albuquerque Animal Welfare reports surge in pet adoptions, fosters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) - New Mexico is a nurse practitioner primary care state and nurse practitioners are putting their own health at risk every day since the COVID-19 outbreak started. Crystal Gutierrez sat down with the executive director of the New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council, Rachel Bevan to discuss what challenges nurse practitioners have faced during this time and how you can help.

Rachel explains that nurses and nurse practitioners are preparing for the influx of patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak and are having to deal with stressors that they didn't anticipate. One of those issues is the shortage of personal protective equipment.