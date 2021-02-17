Albuquerque Animal Welfare provides dog houses to those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With below-freezing temperatures continuing, Albuquerque Animal Welfare wants to make sure pets are taken care of. In the last few days, they’ve seen an increase in calls from people concerned for dogs out in the elements.

The department says many of the cases, there’s already a dog house but if there isn’t one, they’re trying to get free dog houses to those in need. “What we tend to do is we look at the history first. We don’t want to cite right away because right now, we’re in a position where we can give a dog house if we need to, and so if we can offer that to them and avoid a ticket, get the dog what it needs, that’s better for everybody,” said Lt. Thomas Romero.

If you have a new or gently used dog house that you can drop off, you can go to the Westside shelter located at 11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. SW or Eastside shelter located at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE or call 505-768-2000. Animal Welfare says for dog house pick-up, email tgromero@cabq.gov.