ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can get their pets microchipped for free from the city’s Animal Welfare Department. The service runs from June 1 through the 3rd from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Westside and Eastside shelters.

No appointment is needed. Pet owners must be 18 years old or older and have a valid ID as the microchip will be registered to the ID holder.