Albuquerque Animal Welfare hosts toy drive for shelter dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is hosting a toy drive for their shelter dogs. The department is asking for durable toys and chews for their medium to large dogs.

A full list of requested items can be found on the department’s Amazon wish list. Animal Welfare’s toy wish list includes the following:

  • any Kong brand toys
  • any Nylabone chew toys
  • any West Paw treat toys
  • any Busy Buddy toys
  • Tuffy brand dog toys
  • Bullymake brand toys
  • Benebone chews
  • Rope toys
  • bully sticks/other long-lasting rawhide-free easy to digest chews

Donations can be dropped off from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at one of Albuquerque Animal Welfare shelters. Please drop off donations at the intake door:

  • Eastside Shelter at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE
  • Westside Shelter at 11800 Sunset Gardens SW

