ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is hosting a toy drive for their shelter dogs. The department is asking for durable toys and chews for their medium to large dogs.
A full list of requested items can be found on the department’s Amazon wish list. Animal Welfare’s toy wish list includes the following:
- any Kong brand toys
- any Nylabone chew toys
- any West Paw treat toys
- any Busy Buddy toys
- Tuffy brand dog toys
- Bullymake brand toys
- Benebone chews
- Rope toys
- bully sticks/other long-lasting rawhide-free easy to digest chews
Donations can be dropped off from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at one of Albuquerque Animal Welfare shelters. Please drop off donations at the intake door:
- Eastside Shelter at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE
- Westside Shelter at 11800 Sunset Gardens SW
Latest News:
- Albuquerque Animal Welfare hosts toy drive for shelter dogs
- Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
- Mexican ICE detainee dies of heart attack linked to COVID-19 in Georgia
- Funding allows Rail Yards Market to reopen on Sept. 27
- Corrales awarded funding for businesses impacted by pandemic