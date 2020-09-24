Albuquerque Animal Welfare hosts toy drive for shelter dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is hosting a toy drive for their shelter dogs. The department is asking for durable toys and chews for their medium to large dogs.

A full list of requested items can be found on the department’s Amazon wish list. Animal Welfare’s toy wish list includes the following:

any Kong brand toys

any Nylabone chew toys

any West Paw treat toys

any Busy Buddy toys

Tuffy brand dog toys

Bullymake brand toys

Benebone chews

Rope toys

bully sticks/other long-lasting rawhide-free easy to digest chews

Donations can be dropped off from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at one of Albuquerque Animal Welfare shelters. Please drop off donations at the intake door:

Eastside Shelter at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE

Westside Shelter at 11800 Sunset Gardens SW

