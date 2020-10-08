Albuquerque Animal Welfare hosts Halloween pet photoshoot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Animal Welfare Department_118589

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can support shelter pets by getting your own pets into the Halloween spirit. Albuquerque Animal Welfare is hosting a series of pet photoshoots this month to raise money for its shelters. There will be more than 100 costumes to choose from or you can bring your own. The first session is this Saturday at Jerry Cline Park near Louisiana and I-40. To avoid overcrowding, participants must reserve a spot ahead of time.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss