Albuquerque Animal Welfare hosts Halloween pet photoshoot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can support shelter pets by getting your own pets into the Halloween spirit. Albuquerque Animal Welfare is hosting a series of pet photoshoots this month to raise money for its shelters. There will be more than 100 costumes to choose from or you can bring your own. The first session is this Saturday at Jerry Cline Park near Louisiana and I-40. To avoid overcrowding, participants must reserve a spot ahead of time.
