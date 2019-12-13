Albuquerque Animal Welfare highlights 12-week-old Carrot, Pet of the Week

Give the gift of a loving home to a sheltered animal. The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has plenty of dogs up for adoption and whether small or large, they’ll help you find a four-legged friend to add joy to your home this holiday season.

Animal handler Wade Whitley visits the set along with Carrot, a 12-week-old Pitbull and Shepherd mix adoptable pup.

Wade explains that Carrot had other siblings who have all been adopted and she’s eager to prove to her new family that they saved the best for last. Carrot is full of energy and is ready to learn to be the best pet.

Pet owners, it is your last chance in 2019 for free microchipping at Albuquerque Animal Welfare. Free to Albuquerque residents, there is no appointment needed and is available at the Eastside and Westside shelters.

Free microchipping ends on Sunday, December 15.

On Saturday, December 14 the Lucky Paws van will be at Jack and Rascal’s located at 4401 Montano Rd. NW for adoptions. The van will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with $10 adoptions at this site only.