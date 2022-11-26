ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will be extending its Black Friday pet adoption event.

The Black Friday sale offers waived adoption fees for animals. The department states that 40 animals were able to find their forever homes on Friday. Today and tomorrow the event will continue at all shelter locations.

Each adoption will come with a spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations and a free initial vet visit. Individuals who adopt a dog will also get one free training class.