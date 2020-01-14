Albuquerque Animal Welfare Dept. seeking dog house donations during winter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Winter is still here which means temperatures can reach extreme lows at night. The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is currently seeking donations for medium to large portable dog houses in order to help pet owners who need assistance during the cold winter months.

(courtesy Animal Welfare Dept.)

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Dept. Field Supervisor, Thomas Romero discusses how you can help.

Animal Welfare is looking for new or gently used dog houses. They can be custom-built if you happen to be handy.

For dog house pick-up, email tgromero@cabq.gov. Dog houses can also be dropped off at the Animal Welfare Department Westside located at 11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. SW or the Eastside location at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE.

The public can also donate to support the drive. You can also make a monetary donation which are handled through Albuquerque Kennel Kompadres. Please make checks out to Albuquerque Kennel Kompadres and state the donation goes to Dog House Drive.

For more tips on how to keep your pets warm this winter, visit the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s website.