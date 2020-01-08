Albuquerque Animal Welfare Dept. celebrates progress made in past year

The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has a lot to celebrate this past year as they were able to find more homes for pets while reducing the number of animals that were euthanized. Animal Welfare Department Director Danny Nevarez discusses the organization’s progress.

“I’m so proud of the work that’s been done at the shelter for the last two years. Really just all across the board, we’re seeing adoptions are up, euthanasia is down, the number of pets that die in care is down, the number of complex surgeries that we’re able to perform in-house is up,” said Danny. “And we’re getting more pets back to their owners before ever bringing them into the shelter which is a testament to seeing more microchips in the field.”

Danny explains that this year, the department has provided over 5,000 free microchips which is almost double the amount provided the previous year. The unification of the shelter staff and volunteers is credited with the shelter’s progress through their common goal of finding forever homes for the animals.

“Everyone that’s involved at the shelter is really after one thing and that’s to see these homeless pets get forever homes and I think that’s been the catalyst to what we do. Obviously, the mayor and city council have been very supportive of the shelter and that’s been a huge assistance to that as well,” said Danny.

In 2019, for the first time in the history of the department, Animal Welfare was designated as a no-kill shelter, meaning they save at least 90% of the animals that come through the shelter.

Describing the challenges he faces as director, Danny recalls pet population and disease control as being the next problems to address.

“The more pets that we have coming through the door, for example, we’ll probably see 16,000 plus pets come through our doors this year. It really puts pressure on the entire department,” said Danny.

The community can help aid Animal Welfare’s efforts by spaying and neutering, microchipping, and vaccinating their pets.