ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting a Black Friday adoption event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The event will take place at Lucky Paws in the Coronado Center Mall. There will be waived adoption fees for all pets. Adoptions will also include spaying, neutering, microchipping, vaccinations, and a first vet visit. Owners will also get one day of free basic dog training.

“We’ve got lots and lots of animals at both shelter locations that are looking for homes. So the faster we can get them out, the better for them,” said Alexis Bilbao with Lucky Paws Adoption Center.

The department is also waiving adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday at all of the animal welfare locations.