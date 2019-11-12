Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department offers free pet microchipping

In an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and to provide accessible services to Albuquerque citizens, the Animal Welfare Department is continuing to offer free microchipping in November.

Last month, the department’s initiative helped microchip 596 pets for free and prevents pets from getting lost and helps return lost pets to their owners as quickly as possible. This free service will be available from November 12 through November 17, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Westside Shelter and Eastside Shelter.

No appointment is needed and pet owners must be at least 18-years-old and have a valid driver’s license to microchip your pets. The microchip will be registered to the ID holder.

When getting your pet microchipped, you will need to fill out paperwork that comes with the microchip so that it can be properly registered. The information provided on the forms will be used if the animal is ever lost or recovered.

It is also important for pet owners who are already microchipped to keep their information current. Animal Welfare shelters provide year-round free service to check on a pet’s microchip.

Free Microchipping in November

