Albuquerque Animal Welfare announces changes to daily operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is making some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The department will no longer accept owner surrenders, only emergency intakes.

In-person emergency intake hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and will consist of stray sick or injured pets as well as aggressive or dangerous animals. The department will only accept non-emergency stray pets on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment.

Appointments can be made online at either the Eastside or Westside location. Adoptions are now appointment only which can be made between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Animal Welfare is not accepting any holds of any types of pets at this time. If you are interested in fostering an animal, you are asked to email the city at awdfoster@cabq.gov to sign up.

Currently, more than 200 individuals are looking to foster and with the system changes, officials ask that you be patient as they work to respond as quickly as possible.

The department is thanking the public for stepping up and opening their homes. The shelter says that in just one week, 221 homeless pets were either adopted or placed in foster care.

They do however still have hundreds of pets in need of homes including guinea pigs. The department says they have more than 30 in need of foster care.

