Albuquerque Animal Welfare accepting donations for shelter animals

(courtesy Albuquerque Animal Welfare Dept. )

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As you do your holiday shopping this year, Albuquerque Animal Welfare says don’t forget local shelter pets. The shelters are looking for various items to keep the cats and dogs happy and comfortable including blankets, beds, scratchers, toys, and more. Donors can either drop off gifts at shelters or participating businesses; donations will be accepted until Dec. 31.

According to a news release from the city, another way to support local animals is by ordering from Animal Welfare’s Amazon wishlist by selecting Kennel Kompadres as the charity when you shop at smile.amazon.com and a percentage of your purchases will go to Kennel Kompadres.

