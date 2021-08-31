Albuquerque animal shelter searching for volunteers, people to fosters pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center has a vital volunteer program and is always looking for more people to jump in and help. Volunteer Coordinator Jolene Hewitt spoke more about their volunteer and foster program.

Foster volunteers can take pets home for a few days or weeks to help give the animals a break from being at the shelter. Both cats and dogs are available to foster. For those who can’t foster, the organization is also looking for volunteers to help on site. Visit the county’s website for more information.