ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the Albuquerque Aloft program, students at schools across Albuquerque will get a look at some of the balloons featured at this year’s Balloon Fiesta.

More than 200 Balloonists will visit schools across the metro Friday morning to let children get an up-close look at balloons. The students will also get a chance to interact with pilots and crew members before seeing a balloon launch. Schools with limited space will get to launch “globitos” which are small remote controlled balloons.