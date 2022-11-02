ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has agreed to pay out as a part of a settlement. The settlement comes after a lawsuit involving unequal pay among female city workers.

The lawsuit claimed women named in the suit had the same skills and qualifications as their male counterparts but earned sometimes as much as $6 less per hour. The jobs named in the suit included evidence technician, library clerk, and human resources clerk.

The city has agreed to pay out $17 million in the settlement. Plaintiffs named in the suit will receive full back-pay as far back as 2013.