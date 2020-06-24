Albuquerque 14-year-old entrepreneur launching business with the help of social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s newest entrepreneurs is quickly growing his business — and he’s only 14 years old. Angel Gonzalez is new to Albuquerque’s entrepreneur scene. He’s in the business of sweet and spicy, making candy with a kick.

“All my family and my brother, my older brother, was the one that gave me the idea for Picositos CuH,” said Gonzalez. “I do mix my own chilis and I do make my own chamoy.”

He’s also only 14. He says social media is definitely helping to market his business.

“For now, we just do the different orders on Instagram and Facebook,” said Gonzalez. “I take my friends’ orders on Snapchat.”

A website is in the works for the sweet and spicy candy concoctions, but he’s also selling in-person on Fridays at Mariscos Altamar. Managers at the restaurant got in touch with Gonzalez because of his social media presence.

“That’s where a lot of his primary market is right? It’s right here on their phone,” said Hector Hernandez with Mariscos Altamar. “I told him if he wanted to, he’s more than welcome and he has, he’s been selling out every time.”

Gonzalez says he’s thankful for the helping hand from local businesses and can’t wait to see where this venture takes him next. He hopes to one day have an online store and even a storefront, but he’s not in a rush.

“It feels amazing. I didn’t think I would be able to make it this far, you know?” said Gonzalez. “I was just thinking about selling with my friends.”

The candies cost between $4-10 depending on what size you order and you can get everything from gummy worms and Skittles to Sour Patch Kids and Airheads, all spiced. Online orders can be placed through Picositos CuH’s Instagram and Facebook pages.